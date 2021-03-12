Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $6.19. Alto Ingredients shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 149,461 shares traded.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTO. TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

