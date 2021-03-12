Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given a C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) has been given a C$17.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

ALS traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,346. The stock has a market cap of C$690.61 million and a P/E ratio of -22.89. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$16.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

