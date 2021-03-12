Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Position Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $15,857,345. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AYX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

AYX stock opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.78, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

