Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the software’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

ALTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,895 shares of company stock worth $17,867,333. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,723,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.