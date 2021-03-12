Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €42.86 ($50.42) on Monday. Alstom SA has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.10.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

