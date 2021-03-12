Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. 1,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

