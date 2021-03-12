Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,465,569,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,044.01. 34,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,013.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,747.46. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

