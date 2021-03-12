Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Down to $12.15

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.30. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 20,956 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 166,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

