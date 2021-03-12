Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.93 Million

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report sales of $176.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.34 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $99.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $826.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $8.30 on Friday, reaching $142.98. The company had a trading volume of 701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.