Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the February 11th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADSV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Allied Security Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Allied Security Innovations Company Profile

Allied Security Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc, manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products.

