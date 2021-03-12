Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Skillz at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,992,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,417,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,291,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.