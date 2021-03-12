Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 254,210 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 254,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Velodyne Lidar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of VLDR opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

