Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of FBC opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

