AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Insider Sells $345,197.34 in Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AB opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.