Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $544.92 and last traded at $544.00. 668,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 636,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $511.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

