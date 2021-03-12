Alice Handy Purchases 1,000 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Alice Handy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $12,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,289.71 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

