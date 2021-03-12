Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 11th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get Alfa alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALFFF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.