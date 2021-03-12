Alexander Waislitz Purchases 96,703 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 96,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,296.60 ($25,211.85).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 98,295 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,057.22 ($26,469.44).

On Monday, March 1st, Alexander Waislitz bought 5,002 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,925.77 ($1,375.55).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

