Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.30

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $25.36 million and $1.40 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.00475718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00062692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00070712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00567184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00076869 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,163,658 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

