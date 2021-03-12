Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.95.

NYSE AA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. 112,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,530. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alcoa by 68.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

