Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 5.9%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $161.27. Approximately 1,604,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,177,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $137,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

