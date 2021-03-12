Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has $186.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $174.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.04.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $152.30 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

