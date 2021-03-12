Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. Albany International has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $89.69.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.