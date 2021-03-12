Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 785.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 182,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,874,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $178.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

