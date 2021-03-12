AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on AirBoss of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AirBoss of America from $23.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $19.46. 77,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

