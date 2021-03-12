Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $65.20

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.20 ($0.85), but opened at GBX 68 ($0.89). Air Partner shares last traded at GBX 65.19 ($0.85), with a volume of 86,745 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Air Partner in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.19. The firm has a market cap of £40.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

