Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.75

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 239568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACDVF shares. Cowen raised Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

