AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIBRF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.44 on Monday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

