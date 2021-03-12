AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

AGFS stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

