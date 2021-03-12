Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGIO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after acquiring an additional 215,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

