Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.78

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 24619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Get Aflac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.