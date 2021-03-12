Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

AFL opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.