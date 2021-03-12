AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Up to $45.60

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.60 ($0.60), but opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.62). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 6,298,570 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.78. The firm has a market cap of £354.40 million and a P/E ratio of -65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

