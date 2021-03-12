Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Releases Earnings Results

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARPO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,147. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

