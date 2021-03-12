AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Price Up 8.3% on Analyst Upgrade

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares rose 8.3% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AerCap traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $57.82. Approximately 4,582,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 1,621,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

AER has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

