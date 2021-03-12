Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $362.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

