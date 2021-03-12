AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $60.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

