Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 70 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoStar Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $897.82.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $814.97 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $880.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $870.61.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.