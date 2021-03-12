Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

