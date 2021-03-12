Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,885,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,329,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.