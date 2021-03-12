Advisory Services Network LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 267.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,246,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

