Advisory Services Network LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after purchasing an additional 556,450 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,843.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

