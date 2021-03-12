Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.96

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 1741194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

