Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

AAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

AAV traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.62. 764,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$492.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

