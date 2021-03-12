adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €300.00 ($352.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €282.24 and a 200-day moving average of €279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.66. adidas has a 12-month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12-month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.