Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $402,400.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

