Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 430,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 865,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

