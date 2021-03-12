ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) were up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $90.34. Approximately 336,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 376,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $241,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after acquiring an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $14,688,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $7,559,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

