Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 2,105.3% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

