Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Edap Tms worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares during the period.

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $224.10 million, a P/E ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

